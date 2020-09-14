Loading articles...

Further lockdowns possible if COVID-19 cases continue to increase: Ford

Last Updated Sep 14, 2020 at 2:42 pm EDT

Ontario Premier Doug Ford listen to a question from the media during an announcement at the 3M plant in Brockville, Ontario on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Premier Doug Ford says more regional lockdowns could be coming as the province reports a spike in COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day.

Ford says the recent increases in virus rates is of concern and the government could take additional action to close down hard-hit areas of Ontario.

He says he believes a second wave is coming and the province will introduce a fall plan to address the virus in the coming days.

The province reported 313 new cases of COVID-19 today, a level not seen in Ontario since early June.

Ford urged people to continue to follow public health guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.

He says social gatherings where people are not respecting those guidelines continue to be a main source of infection.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:44 PM
UPDATE: SB Mavis ramp to EB 403 is also CLOSED. #EB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 11 minutes ago
If you're looking south this afternoon, are you seeing some of the smoke in the sky? Share your photos with @680NEWS! - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more