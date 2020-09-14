Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Further lockdowns possible if COVID-19 cases continue to increase: Ford
by News staff
Posted Sep 14, 2020 2:41 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 14, 2020 at 2:42 pm EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford listen to a question from the media during an announcement at the 3M plant in Brockville, Ontario on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Premier Doug Ford says more regional lockdowns could be coming as the province reports a spike in COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day.
Ford says the recent increases in virus rates is of concern and the government could take additional action to close down hard-hit areas of Ontario.
He says he believes a second wave is coming and the province will introduce a fall plan to address the virus in the coming days.
The province reported
313 new cases of COVID-19 today, a level not seen in Ontario since early June.
Ford urged people to continue to follow public health guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.
He says social gatherings where people are not respecting those guidelines continue to be a main source of infection.
