Loading articles...

Do you need a news detox?

Donald Trump speaks to the media. GETTY IMAGES

In today’s Big Story podcast, are you addicted to the news? Don’t lie! It’s understandable. This year has been hard, and everything feels like a crisis sometimes, and some of us can’t look away. Not knowing what’s happening in the world at all is not an option, but what if we don’t have to know everything absolutely immediately? Is it possible to regulate the way you consume the news without missing out on the things that matter? Is it possible to go cold turkey for a little while to break the habit?

GUEST: Peter Laufer, James Wallace Chair Professor in Journalism at the University of Oregon, author of Dreaming in Turtle and Up Against the Wall: The Case for Opening the Mexican-U.S. Border.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:46 PM
CLEAR - EB 401 east of Trafalgar
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:26 AM
Good morning #Toronto GTA. After a little spike in the heat and humidity on Sunday, it will be a lot cooler today a…
Latest Weather
Read more