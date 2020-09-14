Do you need a news detox?

In today’s Big Story podcast, are you addicted to the news? Don’t lie! It’s understandable. This year has been hard, and everything feels like a crisis sometimes, and some of us can’t look away. Not knowing what’s happening in the world at all is not an option, but what if we don’t have to know everything absolutely immediately? Is it possible to regulate the way you consume the news without missing out on the things that matter? Is it possible to go cold turkey for a little while to break the habit?

GUEST: Peter Laufer, James Wallace Chair Professor in Journalism at the University of Oregon, author of Dreaming in Turtle and Up Against the Wall: The Case for Opening the Mexican-U.S. Border.

