COVID-19 case count above 300 for the first time since early June
by News staff
Posted Sep 14, 2020 10:27 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 14, 2020 at 10:35 am EDT
In this March 11, 2020, file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo
For the first time since early June, Ontario is reporting over 300 cases of COVID-19, with 313 confirmed Friday.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet that 78 per cent of the new cases were from three regions: 112 in Toronto, 71 in Peel and 60 in Ottawa.
Elliott also said 67 per cent of the cases reported are from people under the age of 40.
One additional death was reported for a total of 2,816.
Another 133 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus and 89.2 per cent of the 44,817 cases are considered resolved.
Elliot says all other public health units have fewer than 10 new cases, except for York Region with 13 cases, while 15 reported have no new cases.
Or
{* loginWidget *}