Bloc Quebecois leader and caucus isolating after staffer catches COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 14, 2020 4:21 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 14, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT
OTTAWA — The Bloc Quebecois says leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and the party’s whole caucus are in self-isolation after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement from the party says the employee received the positive test today, days after the Bloc held a full caucus meeting.
Bloc spokeswoman Carolane Landry says everyone potentially affected will be screened to ensure they’re healthy and will follow public health guidelines.
She says all their work has been moved online in the meantime.
The news comes as the parties in the House of Commons continue debating amongst themselves how the chamber will work once business resumes next week.
The Liberals are proposing a hybrid system, with some MPs physically in the chamber and others participating via video conferences, which they say the Bloc and NDP are open to.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2020.
The Canadian Press
