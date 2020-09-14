Loading articles...

Attack kills Turkish Red Crescent official in northern Syria

Sep 14, 2020

ISTANBUL — An attack in northern Syria on a Turkish Red Crescent vehicle killed a member of the aid agency and wounded another, the group said Monday.

Armed masked men wearing camouflage clothing travelling in two cars without license plates attacked the Red Crescent vehicle as it travelled through al-Bab, a Turkish-controlled zone in northern Syria, the aid group said in a statement.

The Red Crescent said their vehicle was clearly marked with their logos. A third employee in the vehicle survived without injuries.

Turkey has held al-Bab since 2017 amid Syria’s yearslong conflict, which initially began as a civil war that later became a regional proxy fight. Turkey has backed opposition fighters against Syrian President Bashar Assad, Syrian Kurdish fighters and the Islamic State group.

The Associated Press

