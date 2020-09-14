5 things to know today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. FIGHT OVER CLIMATE AHEAD OF PRESIDENT’S VISIT Leaders in the Democratic-led West Coast states and President Donald Trump have clashed over the role of climate change as wildfires race through the region.

2. MIDEAST DEAL TOUTS ‘PEACE’ WITHOUT WAR President Donald Trump is hailing Tuesday’s signing ceremony between Israel and the United Arab Emirates as a “historic breakthrough.” But the latest deal is between already friendly countries that have never gone to war with Israel.

3. TIKTOK CHOOSES ORACLE IN TRUMP URGED BILL The owner of TikTok has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the American tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S., according to a source.

4. YOSHIHIDE SUGA ELECTED AS HEAD OF JAPAN’S RULING PARTY Suga received 377 votes in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party election to pick a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is resigning due to health problems.

5. GULF COAST PREPARES FOR POSSIBLE HURRICANE Storm-weary residents prepare for a new weather onslaught Monday as Tropical Storm Sally churns northward.

The Associated Press