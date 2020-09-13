Loading articles...

Three teens killed in vehicle crash in central New Brunswick: principal

Last Updated Sep 13, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

BLACKVILLE, N.B. — The principal of a rural school in central New Brunswick says three teenaged boys have died in a automobile crash.

Rodney Buggie, principal at Blackville School, says two of the boys were in Grade 12 and the other had graduated in June.

The RCMP has yet to release their names or any details surrounding the early morning crash on Route 8, which is the main street through Blackville.

The village is about 50 kilometres south of Miramichi, N.B., and home to about 950 people.

Buggie says the school will be open this afternoon to offer grief counselling to local residents.

 

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision #EBGardiner approaching the DVP, blocking all lanes. On the #WBGardiner the left lane is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @NWS: Watches and Warnings are up for Sally in the central Gulf Coast. Smokey conditions remain in the Northwest and CA. Critical fire w…
Latest Weather
Read more