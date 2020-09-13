Three teens killed in vehicle crash in central New Brunswick: principal

BLACKVILLE, N.B. — The principal of a rural school in central New Brunswick says three teenaged boys have died in a automobile crash.

Rodney Buggie, principal at Blackville School, says two of the boys were in Grade 12 and the other had graduated in June.

The RCMP has yet to release their names or any details surrounding the early morning crash on Route 8, which is the main street through Blackville.

The village is about 50 kilometres south of Miramichi, N.B., and home to about 950 people.

Buggie says the school will be open this afternoon to offer grief counselling to local residents.

The Canadian Press