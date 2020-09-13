Starbucks makes masks mandatory at all Canadian locations

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE -- A customer leaves a Starbucks cafe in Montreal on June 10, 2020. Starbucks Canada says it will start forcing customers to wear facial coverings while in its cafes in mid-September. The coffeehouse giant says the rule will come into effect at all of its company-owned café locations in Canada on Sept. 14. Starbucks says the policy is aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19. Customers who arrive at a Starbucks without a mask will have the option to use the drive-thru, order curbside pickup through the company's app or seek delivery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Summary
Face coverings will be mandatory at Starbucks stores across Canada Sept. 14
Anyone without a mask can use a drive-thru, curbside pickup
VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) — Masks will be mandatory at Starbucks’ across Canada starting Monday.
A post on the company’s website says the move was made as part of a “continued commitment to prioritize the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers and to control the spread of COVID-19.”
Masks, or other face coverings, will be required at all “company-owned café locations in Canada.”
Those without masks will be allowed to order at drive-thrus, or pickup curbside.
“The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. All decisions are grounded in partner and customer care and safety, based on facts and science, and communicated with transparency,” the website says.