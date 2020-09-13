Loading articles...

Starbucks makes masks mandatory at all Canadian locations

FILE -- A customer leaves a Starbucks cafe in Montreal on June 10, 2020. Starbucks Canada says it will start forcing customers to wear facial coverings while in its cafes in mid-September. The coffeehouse giant says the rule will come into effect at all of its company-owned café locations in Canada on Sept. 14. Starbucks says the policy is aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19. Customers who arrive at a Starbucks without a mask will have the option to use the drive-thru, order curbside pickup through the company's app or seek delivery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Summary

Face coverings will be mandatory at Starbucks stores across Canada Sept. 14

Anyone without a mask can use a drive-thru, curbside pickup

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) — Masks will be mandatory at Starbucks’ across Canada starting Monday.

A post on the company’s website says the move was made as part of a “continued commitment to prioritize the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers and to control the spread of COVID-19.”

Masks, or other face coverings, will be required at all “company-owned café locations in Canada.”

Those without masks will be allowed to order at drive-thrus, or pickup curbside.

“The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. All decisions are grounded in partner and customer care and safety, based on facts and science, and communicated with transparency,” the website says.

