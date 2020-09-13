Starbucks makes masks mandatory at all Canadian locations

Anyone without a mask can use a drive-thru, curbside pickup

Face coverings will be mandatory at Starbucks stores across Canada Sept. 14

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) — Masks will be mandatory at Starbucks’ across Canada starting Monday.

A post on the company’s website says the move was made as part of a “continued commitment to prioritize the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers and to control the spread of COVID-19.”

Masks, or other face coverings, will be required at all “company-owned café locations in Canada.”

Those without masks will be allowed to order at drive-thrus, or pickup curbside.

“The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. All decisions are grounded in partner and customer care and safety, based on facts and science, and communicated with transparency,” the website says.