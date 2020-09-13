Loading articles...

South Dakota's attorney general involved in fatal crash

Last Updated Sep 13, 2020 at 7:14 pm EDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a traffic accident that led to a fatality, Gov. Kristi Noem said Sunday.

The accident happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Hyde County, authorities said. Noem announced that Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price will oversee the Highway Patrol’s investigation into the accident.

Price did not release any further details on the crash.

Ravnsborg said in a statement, “I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night.”

He said he was co-operating with the investigation.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#EB 401 ramp to Thickson, right lane blocked due to vehicle fire.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 6 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Add another $100 to the jackpot, @DeniseWeatherTO did it again with an accurate prediction! Our jackpot is now over $12,000…
Latest Weather
Read more