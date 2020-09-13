South Dakota's attorney general involved in fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a traffic accident that led to a fatality, Gov. Kristi Noem said Sunday.

The accident happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Hyde County, authorities said. Noem announced that Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price will oversee the Highway Patrol’s investigation into the accident.

Price did not release any further details on the crash.

Ravnsborg said in a statement, “I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night.”

He said he was co-operating with the investigation.

The Associated Press