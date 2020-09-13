Loading articles...

Police: Deputy's gun accidentally fires in diner, injures 2

Last Updated Sep 13, 2020 at 5:58 pm EDT

CAMDEN, N.Y. — An upstate New York police deputy’s gun accidentally discharged in a restaurant and injured two people Saturday, according to state police.

The gun discharged Saturday evening at the Grape and Grog restaurant in Camden, about 20 miles northeast of Syracuse.

State police said an off-duty Otsego County deputy’s handgun went off while he was seated at a table. The bullet went through the bottom of his pants, ricocheted off the floor and struck a 38-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl.

The woman suffered a minor injury to her right foot, and the girl was treated for a laceration to her right thigh and elbow. Both were treated at the scene.

State police are investigating but said evidence indicates the discharge was accidental.

The Associated Press

