Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing

Police tape at a crime scene. (File/Hugues Cormier/CityNews)

A man suffered life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in the downtown core.

Police were called to the area of Richmond Street near Brant Street just after midnight. They discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police are searching for a suspect described as a male between the ages of 18 and 20. He was last seen fleeing northbound on Spadina Avenue.

