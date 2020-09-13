Loading articles...

Man arrested in Cabbagetown hit-and-run

Surveillance image of vehicle wanted in suspected hit-and-run in Cabbagetown on Sept. 12. TPS/HO

Toronto police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run in Cabbagetown early Saturday morning.

Police say the 52-year-old victim was with a group of people as they crossed from the north side of Dundas Street towards the south side of Parliament Street just before 3 a.m.

An eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes and struck the man before fleeing the scene and he suffered life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, police arrested Ibraheem Haddad of Toronto and he was charged with one count of failure to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 3.

