Loading articles...

Deceased son of victims identified as suspect in fatal Weston Village stabbing incident

Last Updated Sep 13, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT

Investigators with Toronto Police at the scene of a deadly stabbing in Toronto's Weston Village on Sept. 12, 2020. (HUGUES CORMIER/CITYNEWS)

Police have identified the victims of a stabbing in Weston Village on Saturday as the parents of a suspect, who also died the same day.

Police were called to an address on King George Road around 2:30 p.m. Saturday for multiple reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside a home on the street. A woman was found inside the home, also suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victims were married to each other and were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

They have been identified as Joao Barcelos, 64, and Iva Barcelos, 59.

Investigators were then directed to the GO train tracks near the Weston UP Express station just a short distance away, where a man was struck by a train.

The man was found dead with “significant injuries” and has been identified as Tiberio Barcelos, 28, the son of the stabbing victims.

Police say he did not live with his parents but is believed to be a suspect in their murders.

Anyone with information of Tiberio Barcelos; whereabouts before the stabbings is asked to contact police.

Post mortems for the victims and the suspect are scheduled for Monday.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#EB 401 ramp to Thickson, right lane blocked due to vehicle fire.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 6 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Add another $100 to the jackpot, @DeniseWeatherTO did it again with an accurate prediction! Our jackpot is now over $12,000…
Latest Weather
Read more