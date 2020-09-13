Loading articles...

COVID-19 outbreak declared as 5 Western University students test positive for the virus

Last Updated Sep 13, 2020 at 7:35 pm EDT

FILE -- Students walk by the Social Science Centre at the University of Western Ontario Friday, Oct. 16, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

Health officials in London, Ont., have declared a community outbreak after five University of Western Ontario students tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit said all of the students live in the area and haven’t attended classes or other activities on the university campus. However, the health unit said those individuals have “had a number of interactions at downtown bars and restaurants, and with students in neighbouring housing units.”

The unit said anyone who attended those downtown bars and restaurants should self-monitor for potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Contact tracing is currently underway, the unit added.

“If we ever needed evidence to show there‘s still a risk from COVID-19 in the community, this is it,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, Middlesex-London’s medical officer of health, in a news release on Sunday. “We know the temptation to get back together with friends and party is great, but it is crucial that we all do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That means limiting social gatherings, sticking to our social circles, keeping two metres apart and staying home if you feel sick.”

