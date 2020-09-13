Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Aline Chretien, wife of former PM, dead at 84

Last Updated Sep 13, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT

OTTAWA — Aline Chretien, the wife of former prime minister Jean Chretien, has died at 84.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision NB Dufferin north of the 401, blocking the 2 right lanes. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:43 AM
Retweeted @NWS: Watches and Warnings are up for Sally in the central Gulf Coast. Smokey conditions remain in the Northwest and CA. Critical fire w…
Latest Weather
Read more