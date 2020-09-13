Loading articles...

Average US gas price edges up 2 pennies to $2.26 per gallon

Last Updated Sep 13, 2020 at 3:14 pm EDT

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline edged up about 2 cents over the past two weeks to $2.26 per gallon.

That’s 37 cents below the average pump price from a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that slipping crude oil prices could mean gas prices will start to fall in coming weeks.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in San Francisco at $3.38 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $1.80 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was essentially unchanged, at $2.52 a gallon.

The Associated Press

