Atlantic Canada ticket takes Saturday night's $18.2 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Sep 13, 2020 at 5:44 am EDT

TORONTO — A ticket holder in Atlantic Canada won Saturday night’s $18.2 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

And the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec. 

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 16 will be approximately $5 million.

 

The Canadian Press

