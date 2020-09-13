Aline Chretien, wife of former PM Jean Chretien, has died

Aline Chretien, the wife of former prime minister Jean Chretien, has died at 84.

According to a family spokesperson she died peacefully surrounded by family at home in Shawinigan, Que., Saturday morning.

A cause of death was not specified.

Bruce Hartley says only a private ceremony is being planned for now because of restrictions associated with COVID-19, with a public memorial planned for sometime in the future.

Aline Chretien grew up in a blue-collar family, just a few blocks away from her future husband in the Quebec pulp-and-paper town of Shawinigan, where they met during a chance encounter on a bus.

While she rarely spoke publicly, Aline Chretien was a constant presence at Jean Chretien’s side and a major influence on him during his four-decade political career.

The couple had just marked their 63rd wedding anniversary on Thursday.