Aline Chretien, wife of former PM Jean Chretien, has died
by News Staff and The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 13, 2020 12:44 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 13, 2020 at 1:01 pm EDT
Former Prime Minister of Canada Jean Chretien, left, and his wife Aline Chretien walk into a the room during his 80th birthday and marking 50 years in public service in Toronto on Tuesday, January 21, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Aline Chretien, the wife of former prime minister Jean Chretien, has died at 84.
According to a family spokesperson she died peacefully surrounded by family at home in Shawinigan, Que., Saturday morning.
A cause of death was not specified.
Bruce Hartley says only a private ceremony is being planned for now because of restrictions associated with COVID-19, with a public memorial planned for sometime in the future.
Aline Chretien grew up in a blue-collar family, just a few blocks away from her future husband in the Quebec pulp-and-paper town of Shawinigan, where they met during a chance encounter on a bus.
While she rarely spoke publicly, Aline Chretien was a constant presence at Jean Chretien’s side and a major influence on him during his four-decade political career.
The couple had just marked their 63rd wedding anniversary on Thursday.