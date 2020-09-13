Loading articles...

Aline Chretien, wife of former PM Jean Chretien, has died

Last Updated Sep 13, 2020 at 1:01 pm EDT

Former Prime Minister of Canada Jean Chretien, left, and his wife Aline Chretien walk into a the room during his 80th birthday and marking 50 years in public service in Toronto on Tuesday, January 21, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Aline Chretien, the wife of former prime minister Jean Chretien, has died at 84.

According to a family spokesperson she died peacefully surrounded by family at home in Shawinigan, Que., Saturday morning.

A cause of death was not specified.

Bruce Hartley says only a private ceremony is being planned for now because of restrictions associated with COVID-19, with a public memorial planned for sometime in the future.

Aline Chretien grew up in a blue-collar family, just a few blocks away from her future husband in the Quebec pulp-and-paper town of Shawinigan, where they met during a chance encounter on a bus.

While she rarely spoke publicly, Aline Chretien was a constant presence at Jean Chretien’s side and a major influence on him during his four-decade political career.

The couple had just marked their 63rd wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
COLLISION: #WB401 at Brock Street.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:43 AM
Retweeted @NWS: Watches and Warnings are up for Sally in the central Gulf Coast. Smokey conditions remain in the Northwest and CA. Critical fire w…
Latest Weather
Read more