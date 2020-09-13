7 people connected to Bloor Street strip club test positive for COVID-19

Toronto Public Health says a total of seven people associated with a gentleman’s club in the area of Bloor and Landsdowne have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials issued a notice Sunday that six staff members and one patron of Club Paradise on Bloor Street West have tested positive for the virus since September 4.

They add that while the risk is low to patrons, anyone who may have visited the club between August 29 and September 10 is asked to monitor themselves for any symptoms.

“Investigations by TPH inspectors on August 20 and September 5 found the establishment to be in compliance with all reopening protocols,” TPH said in a statement.

The club itself has voluntarily closed for two weeks.