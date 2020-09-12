Man suffers serious injuries following stabbing near Queen and Portland Streets

A man has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s Fashion District Saturday evening, police say.

Police said they were called for a report of a stabbing on Portland Street, just south of Queen Street West, near Rush Lane, at around 6:16 p.m.

Paramedics said they transported a man with knife wounds to the chest and left arm to the hospital.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle. They describe the person as male, about five-foot-ten-inches tall, around 150 pounds and had blond-grey hair. He was also wearing a red coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.