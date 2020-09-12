Loading articles...

Man dead after being stabbed near Rexdale Boulevard, police say

A man has died of his injuries after being stabbed in a northwest Toronto neighbourhood, police say.

Police tweeted at around 9:04 p.m. Saturday that they were responding to reports of a man on the ground with a head injury in the Rexdale Boulevard and Bergamot Avenue area.

Officers found a male with a stab wound to the neck. Paramedics were called, but the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene on foot but did not have a description available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

 

