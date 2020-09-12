Loading articles...

3 people dead following stabbing incident in Weston Village: police

Last Updated Sep 12, 2020 at 5:00 pm EDT

Investigators with Toronto Police at the scene of a deadly stabbing in Toronto's Weston Village on Sept. 12, 2020. (HUGUES CORMIER/CITYNEWS)

Police say three people are dead following an alleged stabbing incident in Toronto’s Weston Village area Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the Church Street and King George Road area at around 2:33 p.m.

Investigators said all of the victims are adults.

No suspect information has been released by investigators at this time.

Police say homicide detectives have taken over the case.

This is a developing story…more to come

 

