Report: 2 LA County deputies shot at light rail station

Last Updated Sep 12, 2020 at 11:44 pm EDT

COMPTON, Calif. — Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot Saturday at a Metro rail station in Compton in what appeared to be an ambush, officials said.

The deputies were shot in the head in Compton and rushed to a hospital, ABC7 reported. No update was immediately available on their conditions.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. a short distance from the Compton sheriff’s station.

Deputies were searching for a suspect.

The Associated Press

