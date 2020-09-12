Protest in support of Six Nations land defenders underway in Toronto

Hundreds of demonstrators have turned up at a peaceful rally in Toronto in support of anti-Indigenous police brutality.

The group have gathered outside the Ontario Ministry of Indigenous Affairs office on Bloor Street to call attention to provincial police actions against a group of Six Nations land defenders at a disputed construction site in Caledonia, south of Toronto.

According to the OPP, 21 people have been arrested for occupying the site at McKenzie Meadows since July 19 while organizers of the rally say the number of people arrested is closer to 26.

Six Nations of the Grand River community members have been occupying the proposed housing development after provincial police removed several demonstrators from the residential site back on August 5 in accordance with a Superior Court injunction.

The development had previously been approved by the Six Nations of the Grand River elected council, however, the demonstrators – who are members of the hereditary council – say they do not recognize the authority of the elected band council.

The demonstrators say the land for the proposed development was not legally obtained but a statement posted on July 24 by Six Nations leaders said they had been accommodated for the two residential developments by Ballantry Homes with both money and additional lands transferred to the reserve.