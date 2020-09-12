Loading articles...

Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at age of 88

Last Updated Sep 12, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2012 file photo, British designer and museum founder Sir Terence Conran poses for photographs during a media event to unveil plans for the new British Design Museum in London. Terence Conran, the pioneering British designer, retailer and restaurateur, has died at age 88. His family said in a statement that Conran died peacefully at his home on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

LONDON — Terence Conran, the pioneering British designer, retailer and restaurateur, has died. He was 88.

His family said in a statement that Conran died peacefully at his home on Saturday.

The statement called Conran a “visionary” who “revolutionized the way we live in Britain.”

Through his array of work, Conran promoted British design, culture and the arts around the world.

His family said that “at the heart of everything he did was a very simple belief that good design improves the quality of people’s lives.”

“From the late forties to the present day, his energy and creativity thrived in his shops, restaurants, bars, cafes and hotels and through his many design, architecture and furniture making businesses,” the family said.

Conran also founded The Design Museum in London, which his family described as one of his “proudest moments.”

The Associated Press

