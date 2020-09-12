Ontario reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

For the second straight day, Ontario is reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19.

Provincial health officials confirmed 232 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday as the province processed a record number of tests.

In the previous 24 hour period, the province completed 35,618 tests, surpassing the more than 33,000 conducted in late June.

It marks the first time since June 10 and 11 that the province has recorded back-to-back case counts of more than 200.

At this point a month ago, fewer than 100 new cases were being reported in nine of the last 10 days.

Toronto is reporting 77 cases with 62 in Peel and 27 in Ottawa, according to Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott.

“Like yesterday, 67 per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40,” she tweeted Saturday.

Hospitalizations and those patients in the ICU fell slightly while the number of people on ventilators remained virtually unchanged.

The total number of people who have been infected with the virus now stands at 44,300 with just over 89 per cent of those patients having recovered.