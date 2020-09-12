Loading articles...

Ontario reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

Last Updated Sep 12, 2020 at 11:02 am EDT

In this March 11, 2020, file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo

For the second straight day, Ontario is reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19.

Provincial health officials confirmed 232 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday as the province processed a record number of tests.

In the previous 24 hour period, the province completed 35,618 tests, surpassing the more than 33,000 conducted in late June.

It marks the first time since June 10 and 11 that the province has recorded back-to-back case counts of more than 200.

At this point a month ago, fewer than 100 new cases were being reported in nine of the last 10 days.

Toronto is reporting 77 cases with 62 in Peel and 27 in Ottawa, according to Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott.

“Like yesterday, 67 per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40,” she tweeted Saturday.

Hospitalizations and those patients in the ICU fell slightly while the number of people on ventilators remained virtually unchanged.

The total number of people who have been infected with the virus now stands at 44,300 with just over 89 per cent of those patients having recovered.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle has cleared on the #EB401 near Hwy 25.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:03 AM
Retweeted @cityoftoronto: Lifeguard supervision at #Toronto's swimming beaches, Cherry Beach, Eastern Beaches (Woodbine and Kew) and Bluffers Park…
Latest Weather
Read more