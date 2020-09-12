Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $19 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Sep 12, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket for the $19 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 15 will grow to approximately $24 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:26 AM
Clear! #SB404 south of 16th Ave
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Sep 11, 2020, 03:22 AM
Good Friday morning! Some lingering cloud early this morning but overall lots of sunshine today! ☀️ (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more