Man seriously injured in early morning hit-and-run in Cabbagetown

Surveillance image of vehicle wanted in suspected hit-and-run in Cabbagetown on Sept. 12. TPS/HO

A 52-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a driver in the downtown core early Saturday morning.

Police say the man was with a group of people as they crossed from the north side of Dundas Street towards the south side of Parliament Street just before 3 a.m.

An eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes and struck the man before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspect car, saying they are searching for a grey Honda Civic that was last seen travelling eastbound on Dundas.

