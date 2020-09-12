Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Hiker seeking help for boyfriend found dead in Georgia
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 12, 2020 5:34 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 12, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — A hiker seeking help for her injured boyfriend was found dead at the bottom of falls along a trail in the north Georgia mountains, news outlets reported.
The two were hiking at Cochrans Falls on Friday when the man injured himself, Dawson County Fire Chief Danny Thompson told reporters, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The falls are located about 75 miles (120 km) north of Atlanta.
Rescuers found the man, and he was taken to a hospital with head, back and knee injuries. He said his girlfriend had gone for help.
Search crews discovered her body a short time later.
“The falls obviously go up into the mountains,” Thompson said at the news conference. “The elevation is almost 2,000 feet and she was located down in the bottom area.”
Authorities have not said how she died, according to the newspaper. Officials also have not identified the couple, except to say they were in their 20s.
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to investigate.
{* loginWidget *}