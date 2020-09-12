Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Funeral arrangements announced for slain Traynor family members
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 12, 2020 5:56 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 12, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT
OSHAWA, Ont. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the four family members who were slain in their Oshawa, Ont., home earlier this month.
The Oshawa Funeral Home says on its website that a drive past visitation for Chris Traynor, his sons Bradley and Joey and his daughter Adelaide, will held on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. A private funeral and interment will be held the following day.
Loretta Traynor, the children’s mother and Chris’s wife, was seriously injured in the Sept. 4 mass shooting.
A fourth child, Sam, wasn’t home at the time of the incident but is now by his mother’s side.
Police say the attacker, 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa of Winnipeg, was a relative of the family and an “uninvited person” to the home.
He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2020.