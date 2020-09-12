Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Depression to strengthen in Gulf; TS Paulette to intensify
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 12, 2020 5:28 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 12, 2020 at 5:44 am EDT
MIAMI — Tropical Depression Nineteen was just off the coast of South Florida early Saturday but is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a tropical storm, while Tropical Storm Paulette was expected to intensify into a hurricane.
The depression was located 35 miles (55 kilometres) west-southwest of Miami, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory. It was moving to the west at 9 mph (15 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph).
Nineteen was forecast to slide into the Gulf and could become a tropical storm later Saturday or early Sunday. The depression is currently expected to bring 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimetres) of rain to parts of Florida, with isolated totals up to 6 inches (15 centimetres).
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Paulette had maximum sustained winds at 70 mph (110 kph) and was 645 miles (1,040 kilometres) southeast of Bermuda, where a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning are in effect. Forecasters said Paulette would become a hurricane later Saturday and drop up to 6 inches (15 centimetres) of rain on the territory through Monday.
Tropical Storm Rene was weaker with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph (65 kph) and was 1,300 miles (2,095 kilometres) east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. Forecasters said Rene wasn’t expected to strengthen and did not pose any threat to land.