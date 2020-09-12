Loading articles...

COVID-19 case detected at Markham group home that weathered deadly outbreak

Last Updated Sep 12, 2020 at 1:21 pm EDT

Participation House's Butternut Lane residence on April 13, 2020 where a coronavirus outbreak has been declared. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Another case of COVID-19 has been detected at a group home for the disabled that was the site of a deadly outbreak this spring.

York Region Public Health has declared a second COVID-19 outbreak at Participation House in Markham beginning on Tuesday, noting on its website that a caregiver has tested positive for the virus.

Forty of 42 residents tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began in April and 57 caregivers also tested positive, according to the health agency.

The health agency says six residents died from COVID-19 in the first outbreak that lasted nearly two months.

A board member at Participation House said in an email that management would share more details on the situation after a meeting with regional health officials on Saturday afternoon.

The home faced staffing shortages during the first outbreak, as people stayed home to avoid spreading the virus further.

