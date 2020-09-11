What's Happening This Weekend

It’s the penultimate weekend of summer 2020!
And while the pandemic is still limiting the amount of events happening in the city, there are still some ways to enjoy it.
Events
A new exhibit at the ROM
- For the first time in 50 years, the Royal Ontario Museum’s world-renowned collection of Indian chintz will be presented to the public in a new original exhibition opening Saturday. The Cloth that Changed the World: India’s Painted and Printed Cottons celebrates the technical mastery, creativity, and far-reaching influence of India’s vividly painted and printed textiles, from the origins of dyeing and weaving millennia ago, to the artisans working today. The exhibition presents 20 recognized masterworks alongside 10 new acquisitions and loans from prestigious international collections. The ROM is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days this weekend, and all visitors must book timed tickets online in advance of their visit.
The Queen’s Plate
- The 161st running of the Queen’s Plate is set for this weekend at Woodbine Racetrack. The popular horse race was delayed a few months this year due to the pandemic, and there will be no fans in attendance, however there is a virtual experience. The main race features three-year-old thoroughbreds and is the first jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown. Post time is 5:41 p.m. on Saturday.
TIFF
- It’s the first weekend of the Toronto International Film Festival! While the event has been scaled back this year due to the pandemic, the festival is showing films at five different locations and offering virtual screenings. Check out the full movie schedule
Last Call at Outdoor Swimming Pools
- The remaining city-run outdoor pools are closing for the season on Sunday. Over 600-thousand people took advantage of the city’s SwimTO program this summer. The city extended summer hours by a week at the following 10 outdoor pools to encourage outdoor activity for families, and they will close for a final time Sunday, September 13th at 6 p.m.
- Alex Duff (779 Crawford St.)
- Donald D. Summerville (1867 Lake Shore Blvd. E)
- Heron Park (292 Manse Rd.)
- Grandravine (23 Grandravine Dr.)
- McGregor (2231 Lawrence Ave. E)
- Parkway Forest (59 Forest Manor Rd.)
- Pine Point (15 Grierson Rd.)
- Riverdale Park (550 Broadview Ave.)
- Sunnyside-Gus Ryder (1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W)
- West Mall (370 The West Mall)
Recreation Sign Up
- Registration for the City of Toronto’s fall recreation programs (such as swimming and skating lessons) as well as December holiday camps starts Saturday and continues next week. Etobicoke-York residents can register online or by phone as of 7 a.m. Saturday morning followed by Scarborough residents on Sunday, North York on Tuesday, and then Toronto-East York and West Toronto/York on Wednesday.
CLOSURES
Active TO
- The closures to make room for cyclists and pedestrians downtown are back this weekend, with one deviation from the norm. The eastbound lanes of Lakeshore Blvd East will be open between Leslie and Kew Beach Rd. The other three closures will take effect Saturday morning at 6 a.m. until Sunday night at 11 p.m. It’s the third last weekend of Active T.O.
- Bayview Ave from Front St. East to Rosedale Valley Rd.,
- River St. from Gerrard St. East to Bayview Ave.
- Eastbound lanes of Lakeshore Blvd. West from Windermere Ave. to Stadium Rd.
The Scarborough R-T
- There will be no train service all weekend on the entire length of Line-3, the Scarborough R-T. It’s due to scheduled track repairs. Shuttle buses will be operating and regular service resumes Monday morning.
SPORTS
Raptors
- The Raptors will play Game-7 against the Boston Celtics tonight at 9 p.m. You can listen to the game live on 680 News! You can hear our regular programming during the evening by streaming 680 News online, on our app, or through the Radioplayer Canada app.
Blue Jays
- The red-hot Jays will host the New York Mets for a three games series at Sahlen Field in Buffalo this weekend. Friday and Saturday’s games start at 6:37 p.m, while the first pitch flies at 3:07 p.m. on Sunday. You can watch all the games on Sportsnet One or listen on Sportsnet 590 the FAN.
First NFL Sunday
- The NFL regular season kicks into high gear with a full slate of games on Sunday afternoon and evening, including Tom Brady’s debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.