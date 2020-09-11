Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

Loading articles...

Sep 11, 2020

NEW YORK — Changes announced in corporate dividends Sep. 7-Sep. 11.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

American Tower 1.14 from 1.10

Philip Morris Intl 1.20 from 1.17

Urstadt Biddle Properties .14 from .07

Verizon Communications .63 from .62

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

CAI International .25

Camping World Cl A .08

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Biocept 1 for 10 reverse split

Superconductor Technologies 1 for 10 reverse split

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

International Flavours & Frag units

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Liberty Latin American Ltd

New Mountain Finance Corp (from NYSE)

New Mountain Finance Corp 5.75pc Notes due 2023 (from NYSE)

Outset Medical Inc (IPO)

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

International Flavours & Frag

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADS

Shiloh Industries Inc

