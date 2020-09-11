Loading articles...

Van repeatedly rams police car in Amsterdam, driver arrested

Last Updated Sep 11, 2020 at 2:14 am EDT

AMSTERDAM — A driver repeatedly rammed a van into a police car early Friday morning in downtown Amsterdam and then drove into two police motorcycles that were parked to form a roadblock, police in the Dutch capital reported on Twitter.

The van burst into flames, and its driver was subdued using pepper spray and arrested.

Two officers and the suspect were receiving medical treatment following the incident, that happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. (0230 GMT), police spokesman Jelmer Geerds said. He did not have details on their injuries.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive. Police were investigating at the scene, Geerds said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
Clear! Bloor has reopend in both directions
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:27 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Visibility down to just 400metres downtown #Toronto with fog. At YYZ surface visibility has improved to 13km and mainly…
Latest Weather
Read more