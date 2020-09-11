Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as energy moderated
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 11, 2020 8:51 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 11, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as energy prices moderated after big gains in the previous two months.
The Labor Department reported Friday that the August increase in the consumer price index followed a 0.6% jump in both July and June as prices rebounded following the virus-related shutdowns in earlier months.
The slowdown in August inflation reflected moderation in energy costs, which were up 0.9% last month following gains of 5.1% n June and 2.5% in July.
Food costs edged up a modest 0.1% in August after having fallen 0.4% in July.
The report painted a picture of continued moderation in inflation with prices up just 1.3% from a year ago. Core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.4% in August and 1.7% over the past 12 months.