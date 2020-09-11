Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UK recovery continues but way to go to recoup virus losses
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 11, 2020 2:57 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 11, 2020 at 2:58 am EDT
LONDON — The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were eased. However, it still has to make up around half the output lost at the peak of the lockdown.
The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the British economy grew by a monthly rate of 6.6% as many sectors started reopening after months of being idle during the lockdown. The hospitality sector, which includes, hotels, pubs and restaurants, reopened at the start of July, for example.
Other sectors, such as manufacturing and housebuilding, also continued their recovery, though industrial production and construction remain below their pre-crisis levels.
July’s increase means that the British economy has now grown for three months in a row in the wake of April’s dramatic 20% slide. Overall, the British economy remains 11.7% smaller than it was in February before the full economic impact of the pandemic was felt.
