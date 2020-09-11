Loading articles...

Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government began preparing for a possible pandemic as soon as it received the first alert about a mysterious cluster of pneumonia cases in China on New Year’s Eve.

Trudeau is defending his government against accusations it didn’t act fast enough to warn Canadians about the danger COVID-19 posed to their health and the economy.

This comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is accused of downplaying the danger of the novel coronavirus while privately saying it was much worse than the regular flu.

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says there was a lot of work done in January and February, including getting labs ready to test for COVID-19.

She says the risk for transmission within Canada did remain low until early to mid-March but things with this pandemic changed very quickly after that.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu told Canadians as late as March 10 the risk in Canada was low, and within a week much of the country was on lock down.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2020.

