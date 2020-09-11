Loading articles...

Justin Trudeau pays tribute to 9/11 victims

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a moment to honour victims of the September 11th attacks in the U-S 19 years ago today.

“I’d like to recognize that today marks 19 years since the horrific terrorists attacks on September 11, 2001,” Trudeau said, alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

“Today, we remember the people we lost in this unthinkable tragedy. They were neighbours, friends and family.”

Trudeau also notes the people of Gander in Newfoundland and Labrador who opened their hearts and their homes to thousands of stranded airline passengers. Trudeau says they showed us that compassion conquers hate, and that our values of diversity, inclusion, and peace can overcome the darkest of days.

Thousands died in the terrorist attacks, including 24 Canadians.

||
