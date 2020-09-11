Justin Trudeau pays tribute to 9/11 victims

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a moment to honour victims of the September 11th attacks in the U-S 19 years ago today.

It’s a day many of us will never forget. 19 years ago, the deadliest terrorist attacks in American history claimed nearly 3,000 innocent lives – including 24 Canadians. As we remember them today, we also stand in solidarity with all those whose lives were forever changed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 11, 2020

“I’d like to recognize that today marks 19 years since the horrific terrorists attacks on September 11, 2001,” Trudeau said, alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

“Today, we remember the people we lost in this unthinkable tragedy. They were neighbours, friends and family.”

Trudeau also notes the people of Gander in Newfoundland and Labrador who opened their hearts and their homes to thousands of stranded airline passengers. Trudeau says they showed us that compassion conquers hate, and that our values of diversity, inclusion, and peace can overcome the darkest of days.

Thousands died in the terrorist attacks, including 24 Canadians.