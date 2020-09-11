Toronto FC to play home games in Connecticut due to COVID-19 restrictions

Three Canadian soccer teams are headed to the U.S. to play the next phase of the pandemic-rejigged MLS schedule.

The league announced Friday that each MLS club will play three regular-season matches from Sept. 18-27.

With U.S. teams facing travel restrictions coming north because of COVID-19, the Canadian clubs will play all three of their next games south of the border — with each club playing one home match in a U.S. city.

The Montreal Impact (4-4-1) will host the Philadelphia Union on Sept. 20 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., while Toronto FC (6-2-3) faces Columbus Crew SC on Sept. 27 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

The Vancouver Whitecaps (3-6-0) appear to have got the short end of the stick by hosting the Portland Timbers at Providence Park in Portland, also Sept. 27.

TFC will be playing Columbus at the 38,000-seat stadium that is home to University of Connecticut football. Coincidentally, Hartford made a pitch to host Blue Jays games when the baseball team was scrambling to find a place to play earlier this summer.

The Reds are coming to Connecticut! I'm excited to announce we've reached an agreement for @TorontoFC to play their home games this season at @PWStadium in #EastHartford. First match here will be September 27 against @ColumbusCrewSC.#TFCLive ⚽️ ????https://t.co/CRluuqCZ4U pic.twitter.com/Fv65renRQZ — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 11, 2020

Toronto will also play away matches at D.C. United and New York City FC while Montreal visits the New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution. Vancouver plays at Real Salt Lake and LAFC.

The league says additional regular-season matches will be announced pending further developments regarding travel protocols. The teams are expected to play 9 more games in the final phase of the regular season.

Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver are still finishing up an all-Canadian section of the schedule.

TFC has concluded its six-game stretch of games north of the border, which is doubling as one part of the Canadian Championship. Vancouver and Montreal still have two more meetings next week at B.C. Place Stadium.

The Playoff Format

Major League Soccer also confirmed qualification details and competition format for the MLS Cup playoffs today.

The post-season will again feature single-elimination matches hosted by the higher-seeded team and follow a straight bracket format through to the MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

As previously announced, 18 clubs will make the playoffs.

Eight teams from the 12-team Western Conference will qualify directly to the first round. The top six seeds from the 14-team Eastern Conference will qualify directly to Round 1.

Teams seeded seventh through 10th in the East will compete in a play-in match (No. 7 vs. No. 10, and No. 8 vs. No. 9) to determine the two additional Eastern Conference playoff entries.

The lower-seeded advancing team will face the Eastern Conference No. 1 seed in Round 1, while the higher-seeded advancing team will face the Eastern Conference No. 2 seed.

The playoff schedule will be announced at a later date.