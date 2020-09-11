Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Latest: Remembering 9-11 in the age of coronavirus
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 11, 2020 1:14 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 11, 2020 at 1:28 am EDT
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, a member of the U.S. Army Old Guard stands on the grounds of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial before a ceremony in observance of the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks at the Pentagon in Washington. On Sept. 11, 2020, Americans will commemorate 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
NEW YORK — The Latest on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks (all times local):
1 a.m.
Americans are set to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks with tributes altered by the coronavirus.
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden both plan to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania Friday, though not at the same time.
In New York, a dispute over coronavirus precautions is leading to separate remembrances.
The National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum cancelled its tradition of having relatives read the names of the dead aloud. It will offer a recording instead to those gathered at the World Trade Center site.
Some victims’ relatives felt the change robbed the observance of its emotional impact. A different 9-11 group, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, set up a simultaneous ceremony.
Vice-President Mike Pence plans to attend both events. Biden will also attend the main New York observance before heading to Pennsylvania.