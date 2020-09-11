Loading articles...

The Latest: Remembering 9-11 in the age of coronavirus

Last Updated Sep 11, 2020 at 1:28 am EDT

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, a member of the U.S. Army Old Guard stands on the grounds of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial before a ceremony in observance of the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks at the Pentagon in Washington. On Sept. 11, 2020, Americans will commemorate 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

NEW YORK — The Latest on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks (all times local):

1 a.m.

Americans are set to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks with tributes altered by the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden both plan to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania Friday, though not at the same time.

In New York, a dispute over coronavirus precautions is leading to separate remembrances.

The National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum cancelled its tradition of having relatives read the names of the dead aloud. It will offer a recording instead to those gathered at the World Trade Center site.

Some victims’ relatives felt the change robbed the observance of its emotional impact. A different 9-11 group, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, set up a simultaneous ceremony.

Vice-President Mike Pence plans to attend both events. Biden will also attend the main New York observance before heading to Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
Clear! Bloor has reopend in both directions
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:27 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Visibility down to just 400metres downtown #Toronto with fog. At YYZ surface visibility has improved to 13km and mainly…
Latest Weather
Read more