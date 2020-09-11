The Latest: Oregon governor: Dozens missing amid wildfires

The Latest on wildfires in the U.S. West (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says “dozens of people” are missing from the large wildfires that have burned across the state.

Brown made the announcement at a news briefing Friday afternoon, and said the reports of missing people come from blazes in southern Oregon near Medford and the northern part of the state near the state capital of Salem.

At least four wildfire deaths of have been reported in Oregon.

The Associated Press