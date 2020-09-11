Loading articles...

The city is spending hundreds of thousands cleaning up the extra trash in parks

Last Updated Sep 11, 2020 at 5:54 am EDT

A blue bin and a black bin are seen in High Park on Oct. 14, 2015. HANDOUT/Astrida Liepins

The extra trash in the city’s parks is costing more than a quarter of a million dollars to clean up.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen more residents heading to their local parks and beaches, but has also seen an increase in littering.

A city staff report says despite limited public access to some spaces during April and May, leading to lower waste volumes, overtime hours, reassignment and increased service requests during the busy months have led to higher costs.

There’s also been an increase in waste-related phone complaints to 311, with overflowing bins in parks and green spaces being the most common complaint.

By the end of this month, the city estimates the cost to clean up the trash will come in at just over $273,000.

250 ‘do not litter’ signs at waterfront parks have been installed and staff have prioritized litter pick-up after weekends in high traffic areas.

Fines for littering can cost as much as $500.

