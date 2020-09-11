Loading articles...

TDSB announces more delayed school start dates

An empty classroom inside Toronto's Kensington Community School

As the staggered start to the school year continues across the GTA, more students in the province’s largest school board are learning they’ll have to wait a little longer than planned for their first day of class.

The Toronto District School Board sent a letter to parents and guardians, advising them that virtual learning will be delayed until September 17 for elementary students now as well, due to the large number of families who have chosen virtual learning — 66,000.

This comes after the board announced a delayed start for elementary students earlier this week.

The TDSB said it needs more time to ensure a more consistent opening for all staff and students.

It said you will hear from teachers about details about class information before the first day of school, adding that first will be focused on connecting with students, building the community and getting everyone accustomed to the new “online environment.”

