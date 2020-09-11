Loading articles...

Shooting investigation halts traffic on California freeway

Last Updated Sep 11, 2020 at 1:28 am EDT

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A shooting investigation halted traffic Thursday evening on a California freeway.

A man was wounded in a car-to-car shooting on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, KABC-TV reported, citing California Highway Patrol officials.

Video from the scene showed officers with flashlights appearing to look for evidence as cars were blocked form travelling eastbound on the road.

The wounded man was reportedly taken to a local trauma centre. His condition wasn’t immediately released. No information had been announced about a suspect.

Traffic was backed up for several miles and drivers were urged to seek alternate routes, KCAL-TV reported.

The Associated Press

