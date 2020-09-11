Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Counting down to Raptors' Game 7 semifinal against Celtics
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 11, 2020 6:00 am EDT
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots over Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27) during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla, on Sept. 9, 2020. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill
Summary
The Raptors beat Boston 125-122 in double overtime on Wednesday to set up the winner-take-all showdown
The Raptors are 3-2 in Game 7s in franchise history, winning on the last three occasions
For the first time since the most famous shot in team history, the Toronto Raptors will play a Game 7 Friday night.
The Raptors and the Boston Celtics square off at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in the finale of their Eastern Conference semifinal.
The most recent Game 7 for the Raptors came in last year’s Eastern Conference semi, when Kawhi Leonard’s buzzer-beating jump shot went in after hitting the rim four times, giving Toronto a dramatic victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. Toronto went on to win the NBA championship.
The Raptors beat Boston 125-122 in double overtime on Wednesday to set up the winner-take-all showdown.
The Raptors are 3-2 in Game 7s in franchise history, winning on the last three occasions.
Tonight’s winner will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference final.