Ontario launches website tracking number of COVID-19 cases in schools
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 11, 2020 11:33 am EDT
Students are dropped off at school ahead of their first day of classes in Pickering, Ont., on Sept. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Summary
Ford promised this week that his government would report all outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in Ontario schools
Province says the site will be updated every weekday and include a summary of cases
Under current provincial guidelines, schools are required to report cases to parents online or with a letter home
The Ontario government has launched a
public website showing all cases of COVID-19 in the province’s schools and child-care centres.
Premier Doug Ford promised this week that his government would report all outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in Ontario schools.
The province says the site will be updated every weekday and include a summary of cases, as well as more detailed information on where the numbers come from.
Ford says he believes parents should know where school outbreaks are occurring, but it will take time to report.
Under current provincial guidelines, schools are required to report COVID-19 cases to parents online or with a letter home.
As of Friday morning, the website showed 13 cases at schools in Ontario, including four students and nine staff members.
