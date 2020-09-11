Loading articles...

Ontario launches website tracking number of COVID-19 cases in schools

Students are dropped off at school ahead of their first day of classes in Pickering, Ont., on Sept. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
The Ontario government has launched a public website showing all cases of COVID-19 in the province’s schools and child-care centres.

Premier Doug Ford promised this week that his government would report all outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in Ontario schools.

The province says the site will be updated every weekday and include a summary of cases, as well as more detailed information on where the numbers come from.

Ford says he believes parents should know where school outbreaks are occurring, but it will take time to report.

Under current provincial guidelines, schools are required to report COVID-19 cases to parents online or with a letter home.

As of Friday morning, the website showed 13 cases at schools in Ontario, including four students and nine staff members.

