Mexico rights agency faults gov't in migrant COVID-19 death
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 11, 2020 9:26 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 11, 2020 at 9:28 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission said Friday the country’s immigration agency was to blame in the death of a Salvadoran migrant who died of COVID-19 after a stay at a detention centre in Mexico City.
The governmental commission said the National Immigration Institute displayed “negligence” in the woman’s death.
It said the institute’s agents failed to provide adequate medical care or send her to a hospital for specialized treatment, given that the woman had unspecified risk factors for the disease. It said the agency also didn’t provide adequate sanitation measures to prevent people from getting infected, putting both detainees and personnel “at greater risk of contagion.”
The commission has the power to make recommendations to government agencies, which must either obey or explain why they won’t. The immigration agency said it was studying the complaint and would respond to it.