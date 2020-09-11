$50,000 reward extended on fourth anniversary of Kiesingar Gunn's death

On the fourth anniversary of Kiesingar Gunn’s death, the Toronto Police have extended a $50,000 reward leading to the conviction of his killer.

26-year-old Gunn was fatally shot on September 11th, 2016 in the area of Liberty Street and Mowat Avenue.

Investigators say they don’t believe Gunn was the intended target of the shooting.

Toronto’s Chief of Police has approved the existing reward in place, and it will continue until next year at this time.

Police say the cash is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer, or killers, responsible for the death of the 26-year-old.

Police have shared security footage in a bid for witnesses to come forward, and an artist’s rendition of the suspect was also released to try and identify them.

Police describe the suspect as 18-22 years old, black, dark complexion, 5’11”- 6′, with a slim build, braided hair (possibly cornrows), adding he was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, with a black print or logo on it.

More details of the investigation can be found on the Police’s unsolved homicide investigations web page.

Anyone who has information related to the death of Gunn is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).