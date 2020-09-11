Harry Styles is making his way back to the big screen

Harry Styles, a man of many talents, is officially returning to a film set.

Having made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 epic WWII movie, Dunkirk, the British singer has landed a role in director Olivia Wilde’s upcoming project, Don’t Worry, Darling.

Styles will join a cast that includes Academy Award nominated actress Florence Pugh (Little Women), Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey), and Chris Pine (Wonder Woman).

Little is known about the film other than the fact that it is a thriller set “in an isolated, Utopian community in the ’50s California desert.”

Actor Shia LaBoeuf was initially cast as the lead role but was forced to drop out.

This will be Wilde’s follow up to her critically acclaimed comedy, Booksmart, which earned itself a Golden Glove nomination.